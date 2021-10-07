6 ACRE RURAL PROPERTY WITH LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME, READY FOR YOUR PLANS TO BRING IT TO LIFE! OVER 2300 SQUARE FEET OF HOME ,ALL GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS AND A FULL BASEMENT.THIS RURAL SETTING IS A HOMESTEAD THAT HAS MANY OUTBUILDINGS INCLUDING,A LARGE BLOCK, 25X31 3-CAR GARAGE,150X40 METAL POLE BUILDING- 27X 50 CORN CRIB, AND A 30X49 DETATCHED BUILDING.AS IT IS ZONED AGRICULTURAL,IT WOULD BE A PERFECT SITE TO HAVE YOUR ANIMALS AND ENJOY THE PEACE AND QUIET OF COUNTRY LIVING.THERE IS ALSO INCOME PRODUCING 3 ACRES OF CASH RENT IN CORN FOR SOME ADDITIONAL INCOME! OLYMPIA SCHOOLS- CLOSE TO INTERSTATE AND RIVIAN!
4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $229,900
