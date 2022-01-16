6 ACRE RURAL PROPERTY WITH LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME, READY FOR YOUR PLANS TO BRING IT TO LIFE! OVER 2300 SQUARE FEET OF HOME,ALL GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS AND A FULL BASEMENT.THIS RURAL SETTING IS A HOMESTEAD THAT HAS MANY OUTBUILDINGS INCLUDING, A LARGE BLOCK, 25 X 31 3-CAR GARAGE,150X40 METAL POLE BUILDING- 27X 50 CORN CRIB, AND A 30 X 49 DETATCHED BUILDING. THE SOUTH SIDE HAS APPROXIMATELY 3 ACRE WITH CASH RENT YEARLY. ZONED AGRICULTURAL,IT WOULD BE A PERFECT SITE TO HAVE YOUR ANIMALS AND ENJOY THE PEACE AND QUIET OF COUNTRY LIVING. OLYMPIA SCHOOLS- CLOSE TO INTERSTATE AND RIVIAN!
4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $196,900
