Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 bath home with huge over sized 2+ car garage! This home has just been flipped and provides a great value at this price! Just down the street from the public swimming pool, and only a 15 minute drive to Rivian. No backyard neighbors, first floor bedroom and laundry, great Olympia North School District. Won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Stanford - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Normal man is accused by authorities of unlawfully possessing a gun and drugs Sunday at a downtown Bloomington bar.
We'll update second-round playoff scores from around the state until they're all finals.
An East St. Louis mother has been charged in St. Clair County in the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August, according to online court records.
Two weeks ago, an optimistic Gov. J.B. Pritzker floated the idea of lifting much of his mask mandate by the holidays.
The homicide remains under investigation.
Initial reports indicate a man was shot late Thursday night just east of downtown Bloomington.
Check out the second-round playoff matchups here:
A court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon in Woodford County for six McLean County Unit 5 employees who filed a lawsuit last week against the district's Board of Education over the mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly.
Rivian and the town of Normal are under the national spotlight today.
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.