4 Bedroom Home in Secor - $249,900

1900 Classic 2 story on 2.64 acres. Kitchen remodeled with Hickory cabinets, island and solid surface counters. Main floor laundry. Open front staircase, servants staircase plus a WALK-UP ATTIC waiting for you to finish. 70X54 - 2 story cattle/horse barn that was rewired and has a metal roof & metal exterior, concrete floor, shop space and 2 cattle stalls. 2nd LEVEL IN BARN has endless possibilities. 2 car detached garage. Maxim 250 outdoor wood, pellet or cherry pit furnace for additional in home heat source. ( Seller does not use). 4 seasons room with fireplace and new windows in 2021. Basement has sauna, shower and recreation room with egress. Some vinyl replacement windows, stained & leaded glass too. Midway between El Paso and Eureka. Minutes to I-39. EUREKA SCHOOLS.

