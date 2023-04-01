If you are looking for size, space & style look no further than this sprawling 6 BED NEW CONSTRUCTION home nestled in one of our area's premier neighborhoods, Silver Oaks! Smartly designed 1.5 story is nearing completion but still offers many seller-provided upgrades to truly customize this space and make it your own! An inviting grand foyer and open staircase will greet your guests at the door for a welcoming first impression, guiding you to the formal dining room perfectly sized for entertaining. The main floor also features a primary master suite with 10' tray ceiling, lush carpet and a grand spa-like private bath and closet both appointed with soaring 12' ceilings! Primary suite features custom tile shower, wall of windows and double vanity for plenty of room to breathe. Enormous walk-in closet waiting for the closet system of your dreams (seller allowance provided)! The grand two-story great room features gorgeous slate gas fireplace with floating mantle surrounded by quality Quaker double-pane picture windows from floor to ceiling. Half bath and main floor laundry/mudroom with additional storage and custom built-ins add convenience. Well appointed eat-in kitchen with island and double wide pantry finished with fresh white cabinets and crown, herringbone tile backsplash and gorgeous quartz counters for lasting durability. Stainless LG appliance suite includes microwave, dishwasher and range plus an additional seller allowance to select the refrigerator of your choice. Upstairs, you'll find three carpeted and perfectly sized bedrooms including spacious closets and white shaker style entry doors, a tiled full bath includes double sink vanity plus tub/shower combo. Head to the lower level and enjoy a second spacious family room (fully finished with full egress for natural light) plus two additional bedrooms and another full bath (perfect for in-laws and guests). Thoughtfully placed wet bar rough-in ready to finish and recessed nook for the perfect home theater area plus room for fitness, an office and additional storage make this lower level a functional and fabulous part of this special home! Outside, a generously sized, deep lot features poured cement slab plus plenty of room for upgrades (seller allowance for sod and landscaping). Come make this home your own and see all that Silver Oaks has to offer.