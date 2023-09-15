Experience the epitome of country living in this exceptional 4-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home that perfectly combines modern updates with rustic charm. Step inside to discover the timeless elegance of the original hardwood floors that grace this home. The spacious and beautifully refurbished kitchen, renovated in 2015, showcases an inviting island and striking granite countertops complemented by rich red cherry wood Thomasville cabinets. Adjoining this culinary haven, the butler's pantry offers an added delight with a dedicated coffee station and additional storage within stunning Pine cabinets. Entertain in style within the formal dining room, adorned with the same original oak floors and highlighted by two elegant oak built-in China cabinets. The living room boasts the unique touch of five pocket doors, two of which feature elegant glass panels, contributing to an open and flexible living space. The bedrooms are equally spacious and inviting, and an expansive attic area refurbished in 2013 serves as an additional versatile space, complete with its own furnace, window boxes, and custom shades. Ascend the original, beautifully crafted staircase to reach this open retreat. Recent updates include a new water softener in 2022, an upgraded copper plumbing system in 2016, and a modernized electrical panel in 2015. Illuminate your surroundings with energy-efficient LED lights throughout the house, shop, and garage. Recent improvements, which are too many to list, include a complete rewiring in 2017, a new high tech pump smart well controlled with micro pressure installation in 2018. Central Vac 2015, furnace 2016, Air Conditioner 2015, upstairs and main level air conditioner 2016. Heating is facilitated by a 500-gallon propane tank. New driveway 2015, 2nd floor bath complete remodel in 2013. This 15.62 acreage property is surrounded by natural beauty, this hobby farm boasts an impressive variety of fruit-bearing trees and commercial grade berries and vegetable plants - blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries - all meticulously irrigated. The expansive property also features a range of fruit trees including sugar maple, peach, apple, pecan, and walnut. A remarkable 60 x 83 Morton building awaits on the premises, complete with six horse stalls to cater to equestrian enthusiasts. In addition, the Morton building has charging station for electric vehicle. The two two-car detached garages provide ample space for vehicles and storage. Unwind and create lasting memories by the above-ground pool and deck, established in 2014 for both entertainment and relaxation. Indulge in the idyllic rural lifestyle you've always dreamed of, where thoughtful updates meet the rustic charm of nature. This property is more than just a home; it's a haven of comfort, character, and limitless possibilities. Conviently located to Heartland Community College and Rivian.