Wow! Privacy, serenity, 2.88 acres, and an outbuilding...in town!! This amazing home has so much to offer. The bright, open living spaces welcome you to this spacious floor plan. The living room has a new electric fireplace with built in bookcases on both sides. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and a slider leading outside to a stained concrete patio with a new hot tub. There is an office, a half bath, laundry room, and a very nicely finished main floor owners' suite as well. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms with two additional full baths. One bedroom could serve as a 2nd floor owners' suite if desired. There is a huge family room upstairs as well with a wood burning fireplace and wonderful windows overlooking the property. The basement is currently unfinished. There are two attached oversized 2 car garages. They are connected with an interior doorway and offer tons of storage or hobby space. There is a door off the back garage that leads outside where you will find endless space and entertainment. There are fruit trees, grape vines, garden space, a green house, and lots of openness--all fenced in! If these features are not enough, there is a massive 46 X 86 out building that is partially floored with 1/3 concrete. It offers countless possibilities. Updates, include HVAC 2019, new stone coated metal roof 2020, patio 2020, outbuilding painted 2021, hot tub installed December 2021, and the entire property fenced. There are 6 fig trees, 2 peach trees, 2 plum, and 2 pear trees, vining kiwi and grapes, and raspberry and blackberry bushes. There is a chicken coop with 3 chickens that can stay if new owner desires. Very close access to the Constitution Trail. Own a slice of the country in town!!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story from The Pantagraph.
Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan announced Dan Muller is being fired as Illinois State's head basketball coach at the end of the season.
Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood of Bloomington.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
Bloomington police need help finding a missing 7-month-old girl.
With Dan Muller out as Illinois State head men's basketball coach at season's end, here's a look at some names ISU could consider as its next coach:
3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan
The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, an attorney said.
Brian Jones to take over as Illinois State's interim head basketball coach for rest of season as MVC coaches react to Dan Muller being fired.
A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 1:50 a.m. Saturday to a fight in the 1600 block of West Olive Street.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.