4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $535,000

Wow! Privacy, serenity, 2.88 acres, and an outbuilding...in town!! This amazing home has so much to offer. The bright, open living spaces welcome you to this spacious floor plan. The living room has a new electric fireplace with built in bookcases on both sides. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and a slider leading outside to a stained concrete patio with a new hot tub. There is an office, a half bath, laundry room, and a very nicely finished main floor owners' suite as well. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms with two additional full baths. One bedroom could serve as a 2nd floor owners' suite if desired. There is a huge family room upstairs as well with a wood burning fireplace and wonderful windows overlooking the property. The basement is currently unfinished. There are two attached oversized 2 car garages. They are connected with an interior doorway and offer tons of storage or hobby space. There is a door off the back garage that leads outside where you will find endless space and entertainment. There are fruit trees, grape vines, garden space, a green house, and lots of openness--all fenced in! If these features are not enough, there is a massive 46 X 86 out building that is partially floored with 1/3 concrete. It offers countless possibilities. Updates, include HVAC 2019, new stone coated metal roof 2020, patio 2020, outbuilding painted 2021, hot tub installed December 2021, and the entire property fenced. There are 6 fig trees, 2 peach trees, 2 plum, and 2 pear trees, vining kiwi and grapes, and raspberry and blackberry bushes. There is a chicken coop with 3 chickens that can stay if new owner desires. Very close access to the Constitution Trail. Own a slice of the country in town!!

