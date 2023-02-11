*** New Construction *** This 2023 year built, move-in ready, south facing two story house offers a well designed efficient floor plan that includes first floor master and 3 bedrooms on second floor, three bathrooms, first floor laundry and three car garage. Walking through the main entrance/foyer has a flex room and enters into a family room with a 13 feet high ceiling that overlooks a beautiful backyard view. The modern and functional kitchen features a shaker style cabinets, Quartz countertops, an over-sized island, huge walk-in pantry and black stainless-steel appliances. Finally, the impressive spa-like master suite is privately tucked away for you to relax. It includes a master bathroom with a shower, a double-bowl vanity that leads into an enormous walk-in closet. Some other included features, 9' ft first floor ceilings, Luxury waterproof laminate plank flooring in living, quartz vanity tops in bathrooms. Close to district 5 schools, Interstate, entertainment and Shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $512,950
