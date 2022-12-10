 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $465,000

Hoffman Ochs custom built stunner. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, two story, with all the bells and whistles Hoffman Ochs is known for. Oversized kitchen with island and walk in pantry. Stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops and crisp white cabinets. Beautiful and bright. Windows with pediments throughout the back of the house provide plenty of natural light. Open family room with gas fireplace, main level office, and private laundry room off of the 3 car garage. Four bedrooms up with an oversized primary suite, dual shower heads, and enormous primary walk in closet. Full partially finished basement with family room, 5th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. This house is sharp!

