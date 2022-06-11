4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $465,000

Welcome Home !! This Stunning ~ Show Room Ready Custom Craftsman Style Open Floor Plan with a separate Dining / Office/ Flex Room off the Front Foyer will WOW you upon Entry !! Gorgeous Flooring throughout and Light Bright and Airy Color Palettes Choices. 4 bedrooms, including Master En Suite , 2 baths upstairs with a designated laundry room as well. The Lower Level features a Finished Family Room, 5th Bedroom, Full Bath, as well as a Storage Room. The Stunning Back Yard is Encircled in a Beautiful White Privacy Fence, Extensive Patio, Pergola, Surrounded by Detailed Intricate Professional Landscaping with Lush Trees for Privacy. Pride in Ownership throughout. The List of Upgrades to this Home are Endless and Include but are not Exclusive to: Custom Kitchen Lower Cabinets / Slide Outs, Extra Large Island, Custom Designer Pantry, Designer Laundry Room and Master Closet, 3 Stall Garge with Painted Floor, Soft Close Cabinetry and Room For Extended Truck, Under Cabinet Lighting, Upgraded Stools, Custom Professional Grade Blinds.