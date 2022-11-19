4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $449,900

New Construction 2226 sq ft 2 story in Wintergreen. Open floorplan, front flex room for office or dining room. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area open to the family room. Stainless steel appliances and limestone cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen, front room and family room. Master suite will have a double vanity, tub, shower and a 6x12 walk in closet. Back entry with lockers and laundry on the 2nd level. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for 600 sq ft to be finished in the basement, call Keisha for pricing. *Current list price is with an unfinished basement. Broker interest.