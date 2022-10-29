This "Concord" plan (Portico Homes-Jim O'neal) is a 2,215 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Dedicated Flex Room/Study/Living Rm that Features a Large Kitchen with Island Overlooking a Spacious Family Room. Walk in Pantry. Enjoy family meals in the Dinette Area. Relax in the Great Room or Enjoy the Serenity from the Rear Patio overlooking a Large Pie Shape Back Yard ! The Flex Room/Study in the Front makes for a Perfect Escape. On the 2nd Floor and Situated Privately at the Back of the Home, the Primary Bedroom features a Large Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity Sinks, and a Shower. Three Large additional Bedrooms share the Hall Bathroom. The Laundry Room is conveniently located on the 2nd Floor near the Bedrooms. Additional Features, include Kitchen Quartz Countertops w/ Tiled Backsplash ! This Home is 1 of 3 "Concord" plans under construction in Wintergreen and Soon to be Built in the New "Weldon Reserve" Subdivision next Spring.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $448,000
