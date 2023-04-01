New construction 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Limestone (grey) cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. (Carpet in bedrooms/tile in bathrooms) Plan features vaulted ceiling in master and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a walk in pantry. Lookout basement windows. Basement is unfinished. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.** Agent Interest
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old woman and her parents have been awarded $40 million by a Coles County jury in a lawsuit over injuries the woman suffered during …
Few details were being released Friday.
Bloomington Police Department Sgt. Jeff Albee confirmed to The Pantagraph before noon Sunday that Destinie Rankin has been located and is safe.
Two men were injured in a plane crash near a Lincoln church where congregation members, including children, were worshipping Wednesday night.
An outpouring of love and candlelight flowed Saturday evening from the doors of the First Baptist Church of Fairbury.