New construction 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Pearl (white) cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. (Carpet in bedrooms/tile in bathrooms) Plan features vaulted ceiling in master and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a walk in pantry. Lookout basement windows. Basement is unfinished. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.** Agent Interest
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $439,900
