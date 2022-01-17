4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $436,500

New construction 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Plan features a front flex room for dining or workspace. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. 15x15 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room. Basement to be finished with bedroom, family room and bathroom** Agent Interest