Welcome home to this gorgeous home in Normal! This home was built in 2019 and has been well taken care of and is move in ready! This home features five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, tons of natural light and lots of living space! The first floor has an open design with hidden stairs (not right as you walk in the front door!), gas fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, drop zone space off the garage before you enter the kitchen, walk in pantry, island with breakfast bar, and bonus/flex room! The second floor features four bedrooms including a primary suite with private bathroom and walk in closet, a full bathroom and large 2nd floor laundry room with sink! The basement is framed and drywalled - just waiting for you to finish as you see fit. There is tons of storage, a FINISHED 5th bedroom and rough in bath with a shower base already installed and a vanity. Enjoy your morning coffee or family dinner on your back patio while your kids/pets run around and play! Don't miss this gorgeous home! walk in pantry, drop zone off garage, extended patio and walkway from back of garage to the backyard, 2nd floor large laundry room with sink!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Cities Collectibles opened earlier this month. The Pantagraph stopped by Sunday to see what's on deck at the new Bloomington business.
A 42-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Bloomington, police said Monday.
The café owned by Bloomington native Joel Aper opened June 16 inside the new location of Red Raccoon Games.
The defendant was arrested in January 2022 and charged with 45 counts of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts.
Oct. 27, 1980—June 23, 2023