This "Concord" plan (Portico Homes-Jim O'neal) is a 2,215 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Dedicated Flex Room/Study/Living Rm that Features a Large Kitchen with Island Overlooking a Spacious Family Room. Walk in Pantry. Enjoy family meals in the Dinette Area. Relax in the Great Room or Enjoy the Serenity from the Rear Patio overlooking a Large Pie Shape Back Yard ! The Flex Room/Study in the Front makes for a Perfect Escape. On the 2nd Floor and Situated Privately at the Back of the Home, the Primary Bedroom features a Large Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity Sinks, and a Shower. Three Large additional Bedrooms share the Hall Bathroom. The Laundry Room is conveniently located on the 2nd Floor near the Bedrooms. Additional Features, include Kitchen Quartz Countertops w/ Tiled Backsplash ! This Home is 1 of 3 "Concord" plans under construction in Wintergreen and Soon to be Built in the New "Weldon Reserve" Subdivision next Spring.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Normal, police said.
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim pronounced dead at the scene of a Towanda crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, authori…
Anyone that is familiar with the history of the village is well aware of its affinity for Italian cuisine.
A LeRoy woman has been sentenced to probation for failing to file tax returns and ordered to pay over half a million dollars in restitution to…
Jessica Tilton, competing as Miss Quad Cities, secured the title, while Breana Bagley of Decatur was first runner-up.