New construction 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. White cabinets throughout, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceiling in master and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a walk in pantry. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.** Agent Interest
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Cities Collectibles opened earlier this month. The Pantagraph stopped by Sunday to see what's on deck at the new Bloomington business.
A 42-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Bloomington, police said Monday.
The café owned by Bloomington native Joel Aper opened June 16 inside the new location of Red Raccoon Games.
The defendant was arrested in January 2022 and charged with 45 counts of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts.
Oct. 27, 1980—June 23, 2023