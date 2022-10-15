 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $400,000

New construction 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Limestone (light grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceiling in master and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a walk in pantry. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.** Agent Interest

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News