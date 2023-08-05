Meticulously cared for quality custom built home in highly desirable Vineyards subdivision. 2x6 construction. True hardwood floors on main level, giant laundry room with built-ins, covered back porch, electrical hook up for hot tub, bump out storage area in garage with yard access. Huge fenced back yard with an open view. Central vacuum, quartz kitchen counter tops, large corner panty and a beautiful lofted ceiling in the main living space. Master bathroom features a huge curb-less tiled shower, double vanity sink and large walk in closet. Basement features large finished family room, half bath plus a full bath rough in, two egress windows to add two additional bedrooms, large shelved storage area and a water driven sump pump back up to keep things nice and dry if the power goes out. Don't miss this beauty that is priced to sell!