New construction 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Limestone (grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features a front flex room for dining or workspace with a large walk in closet. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. 14x15 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room and a large linen closet at the top of the stairs. ** Agent Interest
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $399,900
