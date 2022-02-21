Views of the lake, wonderfully maintained, and plenty of spaces for entertaining or simply relaxing. Beautiful home with main floor master, 3 full baths, half bath, and finished lower level which includes family room, bonus room, bedroom, full bath, and daylight windows. Owner's suite includes double sink vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Upstairs includes loft, 2 spacious bedrooms with large closet spaces, and Jack'n'Jill bath. Many upgrades include custom trim, crown molding, granite countertops, new dishwasher in 2019, new light fixtures & fans upstairs, shelving and light in pantry, and much more. Upgraded HVAC in 2019. Deck, patio, fenced yard, pavers, raised garden boxes, irrigation system, and firepit.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $399,000
