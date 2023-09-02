New construction 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. White cabinets throughout, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceiling in master and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a walk in pantry. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.** Agent Interest