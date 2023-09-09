Welcome home to this gorgeous home in Normal! This home was built in 2019 and has been well taken care of and is move in ready! This home features five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, tons of natural light and lots of living space! The first floor has an open design with hidden stairs (not right as you walk in the front door!), gas fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, drop zone space off the garage before you enter the kitchen, walk in pantry, island with breakfast bar, and bonus/flex room! The second floor features four bedrooms including a primary suite with private bathroom and walk in closet, a full bathroom and large 2nd floor laundry room with sink! The basement is framed and drywalled - just waiting for you to finish as you see fit. There is tons of storage, a FINISHED 5th bedroom and rough in bath with a shower base already installed and a vanity. Enjoy your morning coffee or family dinner on your extended back patio with walkway to back garage door, while your kids/pets run around and play! You will also love the large extra wide, insulated garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!