Welcome home to this gorgeous home in Normal! This home was built in 2019 and has been well taken care of and is move in ready! This home features five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, tons of natural light and lots of living space! The first floor has an open design with hidden stairs (not right as you walk in the front door!), gas fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, drop zone space off the garage before you enter the kitchen, walk in pantry, island with breakfast bar, and bonus/flex room! The second floor features four bedrooms including a primary suite with private bathroom and walk in closet, a full bathroom and large 2nd floor laundry room with sink! The basement is framed and drywalled - just waiting for you to finish as you see fit. There is tons of storage, a FINISHED 5th bedroom and rough in bath with a shower base already installed and a vanity. Enjoy your morning coffee or family dinner on your extended back patio with walkway to back garage door, while your kids/pets run around and play! You will also love the large extra wide, insulated garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cat’s Meow Café, 507 N. Hershey Road, Suite E, launched Wednesday with nine soft-furred felines looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for c…
A Lexington man was charged in driving under the influence for the fourth time in McLean County.
Authorities are seeking an "armed and extremely dangerous" suspect believed to be responsible for killing one person and injuring another in D…
The restaurant opened Aug. 5 and is owned by Siva Busa, who also owns Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, right next door.
The DeWitt County Sheriff warned families within a two-mile radius of Kenney to “shelter in place or safely evacuate the area if able” as poli…