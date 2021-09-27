Historic Arts & Crafts Style All Brick 2 Story Home built by Arthur Pillsbury in 1917. Four Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, three finished levels above grade. Residing on Large 150 X 145 well Landscaped yard with Circle drive, 2 car garage. Incredible Front Sitting porch running full length of home. What a Home to Entertain guests and family! Elegant look as you approach the front of the home with original porch light fixture and Beveled glass entry door. Second air lock entry with Original tile flooring. Original Oak woodwork, floors, and fixtures are in the home! Beautiful turn staircase along with French Pocket doors into 31 X 15 Family Rm. Attractive Fireplace Featuring Large Mantle. Formal Dining Rm with Beamed ceiling, Chandelier, French doors with access onto deck. Updated Kitchen with Slate heated floors, all new Appliances, Sept 2021, quartz countertops with custom lighting and backsplash. Back Butler staircase for easy access to upper level. Main Level Study with built-in bookshelves. Charming half bath with original fixtures. Spacious open staircase to four large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, storage. Full finished Attic/game room for the family to enjoy 52 X 21. Lower level is nice and clean offering craft area, workout space, lots of storage, large laundry room with original work sinks. Roof approximately 2007. New Central Air Units in 2019. 200 AMP Service, Radon Mitigated. This Arthur Pillsbury Home has everything your looking in an Arts & Crafts Home. Enjoy your Tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $389,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said.
The Illinois State University graduate student's disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward.
The District 87 school board determined “there is sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” and asked for Superintendent Barry Reilly's recommendation.
We have all of Central Illinois' Week 5 finals from Friday and Saturday. Check them out here:
Christopher Stucky of Bloomington will put his mind to the test on this afternoon's episode of "Jeopardy!"
Police are continuing to investigate a shots fired call in Bloomington.
The McLean County Sheriff’s office said it continues to search for a second suspect in the alleged theft.
McLean County natives Justin Deavers and Mike Kauffman have roles in the "Christmas in Miami" Netflix movie to be released around Christmas of this year.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
The winding story of a Bloomington man seeking exoneration while serving a 100-year sentence for being convicted of murdering his 3-year-old daughter in 1998 is set to appear before a national televised audience.