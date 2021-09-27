4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $389,500

Historic Arts & Crafts Style All Brick 2 Story Home built by Arthur Pillsbury in 1917. Four Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, three finished levels above grade. Residing on Large 150 X 145 well Landscaped yard with Circle drive, 2 car garage. Incredible Front Sitting porch running full length of home. What a Home to Entertain guests and family! Elegant look as you approach the front of the home with original porch light fixture and Beveled glass entry door. Second air lock entry with Original tile flooring. Original Oak woodwork, floors, and fixtures are in the home! Beautiful turn staircase along with French Pocket doors into 31 X 15 Family Rm. Attractive Fireplace Featuring Large Mantle. Formal Dining Rm with Beamed ceiling, Chandelier, French doors with access onto deck. Updated Kitchen with Slate heated floors, all new Appliances, Sept 2021, quartz countertops with custom lighting and backsplash. Back Butler staircase for easy access to upper level. Main Level Study with built-in bookshelves. Charming half bath with original fixtures. Spacious open staircase to four large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, storage. Full finished Attic/game room for the family to enjoy 52 X 21. Lower level is nice and clean offering craft area, workout space, lots of storage, large laundry room with original work sinks. Roof approximately 2007. New Central Air Units in 2019. 200 AMP Service, Radon Mitigated. This Arthur Pillsbury Home has everything your looking in an Arts & Crafts Home. Enjoy your Tour!