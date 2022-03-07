 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $360,000

QUALITY BUILT BY KAISNER HOMES THE "KEYSTONE RANCH" PLAN. OPEN RANCH PLAN W/4 BEDRMS. 3 FULL BATHS. DINING RM., EAT-IN KITCHEN W/GRANITE TOPS & SS APPLIANCES, WALK-IN PANTRY. FAMILY RM. W/ BEAUTIFUL CORNER FIREPLACE. OWNERS SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET. OWNER BATH W/SHOWER & DOUBLE WAVE BOWL VANITY. NEWER COVERED PATIO/PORCH W/BEAUTIFUL CEDAR CEILING+LIGHT+FAN;BASEMENT FINISH W/FAM RM, BEDROOM, AND FULL BATH 2015; BACK-UP SUMP PUMP; MAIN FLOOR NEW PAINT 2020; FIBERGLASS FENCED BACKYARD. W+D DO NOT STAY(GIFT); HUTCH/DESK IN KITCHEN NEGOTIABLE. AVAILABLE APRIL 15,2022. BASEMENT SHELVES NEGOTIABLE. SWINGSET DOES NOT STAY.

