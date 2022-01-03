4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $360,000

Quality built home under construction! Features Pella windows, 50 year non-prorated warranty on the shingles, upgraded siding, electric car charging outlet in the garage and 96% efficient furnace. You will love the 4 1/2 ft wide x 14 ft kitchen pantry for all of your storage needs and the drop zone off of the garage entrance. Kitchen cabinets are white with quartz countertops, luxury vinyl planking throughout the first floor, upstairs baths & laundry have tiled floors. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor. Schools: Grove Elementary, Chiddix Junior High, NCHS. House is located in popular Vineyards subdivision. Completion date is estimated to be Feb. 2022. Agent interest.