4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,900

Gorgeous curb appeal with a beautiful open floor plan. A quality built ranch remodeled and ready to move into! The First floor opens into a Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and skylights, a great place to catch some March Madness with friends or simply enjoy an evening by the fire. Hickory cabinets, updated appliances and a Corian topped island make the eat-in kitchen a perfect place to welcome friends and enjoy family gatherings. The open staircase with an added large picture window provides even more sunshine and warmth! All 3 first floor bedrooms have been updated including flooring and windows. The private master bedroom offers a walk-in and second closet. The master bath features double sinks, a garden tub & separate shower. Updated laundry and powder room are on the main floor. Serving as a game room and family room, the expansive basement also includes an exercise room, 4th bedroom and a full bath. Outdoors, enjoy the beautifully landscaped private backyard from either of the 2 decks both with composite floor planking. The gas fire pit and surrounding pergola is a great place to enjoy a weekend or evening with over 20 recently added trees, a retaining wall and hanging flower boxes. Additional updates include a new roof with skytubes(2017), HVAC and Garage Door (2018), Water Heater and outside lighting (2019). All of the flooring throughout the house is upgraded with tile, laminate, and hardwoods on the first floor and vinyl planking in the basement. Lots of attention to details such as Glass door knobs and more to see at the house! Located in a beautiful neighborhood in Normal with a golf course and lakes, easy access to constitution trail and highways, close to shopping and businesses, this beautiful ranch with 3 car garages offer unique features that you do not want to miss!