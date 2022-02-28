 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000

Golf course living! This unique 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the course in Ironwood offers tons of square footage and a fantastic location! Spacious first floor master with large en suite bath and gas fireplace. Large master closet includes access to laundry and service entry off garage. Enjoy the views of the 11th hole from the sunroom or the back composite deck! Three additional bedrooms up with bonus space and office/rec room above the garage that could be used as another bedroom. Basement offers additional living space, gym,kitchenette, storage and third full bath. Composite Trex deck 2020, Windows, garage doors and openers 2021. Appliances 2019.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News