Golf course living! This unique 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the course in Ironwood offers tons of square footage and a fantastic location! Spacious first floor master with large en suite bath and gas fireplace. Large master closet includes access to laundry and service entry off garage. Enjoy the views of the 11th hole from the sunroom or the back composite deck! Three additional bedrooms up with bonus space and office/rec room above the garage that could be used as another bedroom. Basement offers additional living space, gym,kitchenette, storage and third full bath. Composite Trex deck 2020, Windows, garage doors and openers 2021. Appliances 2019.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.