4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000

Golf course living! This unique 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on the course in Ironwood offers tons of square footage and a fantastic location! Spacious first floor master with large en suite bath and gas fireplace. Large master closet includes access to laundry and service entry off garage. Enjoy the views of the 11th hole from the sunroom or the back composite deck! Three additional bedrooms up with bonus space and office/rec room above the garage that could be used as another bedroom. Basement offers additional living space, gym,kitchenette, storage and third full bath. Composite Trex deck 2020, Windows, garage doors and openers 2021. Appliances 2019.