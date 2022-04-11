4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $324,900

This amazing 2-story home in Ironwood is completely move-in ready. No backyard neighbors with the serenity of the lake view. This meticulously maintained home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, heated 3 car garage, and a 4 seasons room. This home also includes newer hardwood flooring, modern eat-in kitchen. Brand new furnace and A/C in the past 18 months. The new dock/deck at the lake is perfect for fishing or just relaxing and watching the sunset.