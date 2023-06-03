A well loved and cared for home with no backyard neighbors! Watch the sunrise as you have your morning coffee! This unique tri-level has 4 bedrooms and three full baths. Hand scraped engineered wood flooring sets off a beautiful vaulted ceiling over the living room and kitchen with table area. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with full opening and soft close drawers. All appliances in the kitchen stay. Generous island gives a wonderful work area in the kitchen, and corner pantry closet gives ample storage. The upper level has three bedrooms, two full baths and the laundry! Wonderful primary suite has tiled floors, double sinks and a walk in shower. The lower level completes the living area with a fourth bedroom, full bathroom, and an inviting family room with daylight windows allowing natural light to pour in. Storage galore with a large oversized crawl access that has 550 square feet of concrete. This is a remarkable home, ready for new owners to move in!