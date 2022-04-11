 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $319,900

Welcome to this first floor master home featuring many updates including Roof, appliances, furnace, paint and flooring. Open floorplan and a park like back yard. Basement is plumb for bath. Maintenace free Brick and vinyl exterior and 3 car garage with plenty of off-street parking. easy access to interstate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News