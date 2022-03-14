4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $299,900

This beautiful quality-built home in Eagles Landing is ready for you to move right on in. The ample walkway area upstairs leads you to three light-filled bedrooms and two full baths. Need more room? The basement boasts a family room area, wet bar, bedroom, full bathroom, and still has a large storage area! Beautiful hardwood floors and high-end carpet flows throughout the house. Three car garage and fully fenced backyard with a back patio are waiting for you. This house has been tenderly cared for!