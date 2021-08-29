4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $289,900

Beautiful 2-Story Home on Large Lot in Park West Subdivision! Enter into a vaulted living room/dining room with custom windows and engineered bamboo wood floors. An open family room and kitchen are next; perfect for entertaining! The kitchen features quality cabinets, an island with seating, and stainless steel appliances. The family room has a gas fireplace with a modern surround, bamboo wood floors, and many windows, bringing in plenty of natural light. A convenient half bath and separate laundry room finish the main level. On the second level you will find a beautiful Master Suite, with custom windows, 2 walk-in closets, and a master bath with double sinks, shower, and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and a bath complete the second level. The basement is all ready to receive your guests! It includes a cozy family room, a kitchenette, a bedroom, and a full bath. An unfinished room, currently a workout area, is open for multiple uses. Relax and grill out in the back yard on the Trex Composite Deck (2017), shaped around an above ground pool. Enjoy the full fenced yard and shed for your lawn and garden needs. Additional features: custom blinds, appliances (2017/18), reverse osmosis ice maker/refrigerator/sink, furnace and air conditioning (2017), fence (2016), roof (2014), Great Escape above ground pool 26'x15'x54"deep (2017), professional landscaping, and 2-car garage. Don't miss this gem! --- Click above and experience a walk-through with our Virtual Tour Video!