4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $285,000 Nov 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 1 hurt after shots fired on Veterans Parkway It happened around 10 p.m. last night. IHSA Football Playoff quarterfinal scores from around the state Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals. Read the documents: LaSalle County emails give insight into Jelani Day investigation The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation. The last Sears department store in Illinois closes Sunday "I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon." Ohio kidnapping victim found in McLean County A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning. ISU issues crime notice after person with gun seen on campus Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building. Updates on Tuesday's internet outage This is a developing story and will be updated. Eats of the Week: Shannon's Five Star expanding to downtown Bloomington Shannon's Café will open in December at 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington. Pedestrian shows gun, demands food at Bloomington drive-thru, police say A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said. $7,000 in perfume taken from Eastland Mall, police say Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.