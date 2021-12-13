4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $280,000

This unique 1.5-story home in the highly desired Eagles Landing offers 4 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, heated over-sized 2 car garage added with marble backsplash, an air compressor, and a new garage door opener system. There is lovely landscaping with stone edges, a irrigation system for the yard, which the yard is also seeded, foam installation in the exterior walls, and a spacious backyard that includes a patio and a raised garden (2 y/o). The interior of the home has fresh paint, all brand new toilets (2 m/o), and is in well maintained condition, but ready for you to make it your own. The upstairs features the 2 bedrooms, storage closets, and one of the full bathrooms, which the whole upstairs carpet has been recently professionally cleaned. On the main floor, there is a separate room for first floor laundry with a sink, storage closets, and the half bathroom. The living room has a gas fireplace and newer hardwood flooring (5 y/o), along with the dining room and the first floor master bedroom that has the same newer hardwood flooring. The remarkable, gorgeous, completely updated basement has all new carpet, custom handmade wood panelings and lockers, an extra room for an office, a stunning full bathroom, speaker hookups, a cold storage that features a ton of cedar shelves, storage, a workstation area, a tank-less water heater (2 y/o), a commercial sump pump (5 y/o), and access to the air compressor. There is a indoor shut off for the irrigation system and spigot for the sprinkler system that is located in the downstairs bedroom. You don't want to miss out on viewing this gem of a home!