4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $279,900

This gorgeous, one owner, 4 BR, 3 Bath ranch home with newly finished basement, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting. Front storm door features slide down screen. Backyard has been sodded, and the double sized concrete pad is perfect for entertaining. No backyard neighbors. Passive Radon system installed. Water backup sump pump. Treadmill and weights stay with home. 5 month old Washer and the dryer are negotiable. This home is move in ready!

