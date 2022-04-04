 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $275,000

This 4 bed, 2.5 bath Kaisner Built home in Eagles Landing is spacious and beautifully updated. The large eat-in kitchen features stainless steel applicances updated in 2020. Crownmolding added in 2021 enhances the openconcept family room. Warm by the gas fireplace on a brisk night or escape to the back yard and enjoy the patio overlooking the swing-set and raised garden. The master bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling, double-sink vanity and walk-in closet. The partially finished basement provides extra entertainmenet and relaxation space for watching movies or playing games.

