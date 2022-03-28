 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $259,900

Welcome home to this gorgeous one owner quality built house beautifully maintained and updated! Located in a great neighborhood, close to Elementary school, shopping and businesses and easy access to highways this 4 bedroom house features a spacious main floor with formal living room, dining room with hardwood floors and a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and tile flooring open to a nice family room. Second floor features a nice size master suite, 3 more bedrooms and a full bath. Finished basement with a large family room, a half bath, an office/exercise room and a kitchenette ideal for gatherings. A newly built deck of 22x14, Roof 2014, Furnace and A/C replaced in 2021, Radon passive system and more to see in person to appreciate all the wonderful features in this beautiful home!

