Yes, this looks as good in-person as the pictures- maybe even better! All your kitchen dreams have come true with a 10' island, quartz countertops, serving buffet/bar, the cutest window seat and more cabinet space than you'll find anywhere else at this price! There is still enough room to put a kitchen table overlooking the living room complete with new built-in shelves and more cabinets for storage. Upstairs was completely remodeled too in 2018 including the laundry room and bathrooms. You will love how big the vaulted primary bedroom is, including the walk-in closet and remodeled bath with a walk-in shower. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets! Every light fixture in this home has been updated as well as the windows and exterior doors replaced in 2020. The updates don't stop - outside is a new 43' patio with 4' footings incase you want to make a covered portion. Also in the fenced-in yard is a basketball pad and shed. The driveway was even widened to add extra parking to the side of the garage. Furnace new in 2019. You won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.