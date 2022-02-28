4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $259,900

Yes, this looks as good in-person as the pictures- maybe even better! All your kitchen dreams have come true with a 10' island, quartz countertops, serving buffet/bar, the cutest window seat and more cabinet space than you'll find anywhere else at this price! There is still enough room to put a kitchen table overlooking the living room complete with new built-in shelves and more cabinets for storage. Upstairs was completely remodeled too in 2018 including the laundry room and bathrooms. You will love how big the vaulted primary bedroom is, including the walk-in closet and remodeled bath with a walk-in shower. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets! Every light fixture in this home has been updated as well as the windows and exterior doors replaced in 2020. The updates don't stop - outside is a new 43' patio with 4' footings incase you want to make a covered portion. Also in the fenced-in yard is a basketball pad and shed. The driveway was even widened to add extra parking to the side of the garage. Furnace new in 2019. You won't want to miss this one!