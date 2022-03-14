4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $250,000

Wow! Spacious and super! This two-story 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home in Kelley Glen is move in ready and has everything that you are looking for. The main floor has a living room, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen with lots of nice cabinets. The slider from the kitchen leads to a patio and the backyard. There is a back hallway where you will find a huge closet, 1/2 bath, and laundry. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, a full hall bath with double sinks and a owners' suite with a double vanity as well. The finished basement has a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath, another family room, and a bonus room. This floor plan is smart, well thought out, and has lots of room for living! Updates include, dryer June 2020, washer April 2017, Furnace January 2021.