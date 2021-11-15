4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $235,000

Located in Prairieland School district, this lovely 4 bedroom has two full and two half baths. As you walk in, you'll appreciate the freshly painted first floor. Numerous smart switches throughout the home. Basement boasts an incredible family room with 110" screen and projector that will remain with the home. Also, lower level has a toy room area, 1/2 bath, and large storage room. Nice 2 car garage, HVAC 2018, Roof 2013, water heater 2020, sump pump 2020, basement finished January 2020.