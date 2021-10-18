4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $229,900

Updated 2 Story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in a cul-da-sac in desirable Pleasant Hills subdivision- rare find! Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry wood flooring on main level, Master Bedroom and upper level hallway. New carpet going in late October in all 3 other bedrooms and on steps to upper level!! Home even has a convenient LAUNDRY CHUTE located upstairs in the hallway upstairs as well as in the guest bathroom! Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar has been updated with quality custom Amish cabinets with pull-out shelving, tons of floor to ceiling cabinets, new kitchen faucet 2020, lighting and high quality laminate tile- Cafe Milan style. All stainless Steel kitchen appliances will stay with the home. Refrigerator replaced 2015! Partially finished Basement has been updated in 2018 with new plush top of the line carpet, new light gray paint and reclaimed wood accent wall ...very "Pintrest Type" home if you like that sort of thing. Home also has a beautiful 12x16 screened in porch off the kitchen with gorgeous wood paneled walls and ceiling. Backyard has a newer swing set that stays with the home and a paver patio off the screened in porch. Additional updates: exterior painted 2021 $4,500, Privacy fencing added in backyard 2020 $4000, New large shed 2016 $2,100! Very well maintained home just waiting for a new family to make it their home. This will not last long for sure!