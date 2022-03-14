 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $219,900

Very well maintained home with all the right updates. Clean 4 bed, 2.5 baths. Great space with large open kitchen, newer appliance package 2019. Lots of fresh paint, engineered wood floors in entry and living room, all 3 exterior doors replaced in 2022. 4 nice size bedrooms with 2 full baths up. Basement is partially finished with storage, laundry and family room space. Also rough-in for bath accessible. Large deck and nicely landscaped! HVAC 2014, roof 2010, steel garage door 2020, wood floors 2019, bathroom flooring updated.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News