4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $219,900

Very well maintained home with all the right updates. Clean 4 bed, 2.5 baths. Great space with large open kitchen, newer appliance package 2019. Lots of fresh paint, engineered wood floors in entry and living room, all 3 exterior doors replaced in 2022. 4 nice size bedrooms with 2 full baths up. Basement is partially finished with storage, laundry and family room space. Also rough-in for bath accessible. Large deck and nicely landscaped! HVAC 2014, roof 2010, steel garage door 2020, wood floors 2019, bathroom flooring updated.