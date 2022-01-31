4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $209,900

Functional & practical 4 bedroom in Park West! An open eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar/island, all stainless steel appliances, access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. A spacious family room with a gas fireplace as well as a living room off of the family room and main floor laundry. Four bedrooms on the second floor, the master featuring a walk in closet and a full bath, a partially finished basement with an HUGE second family room and extra storage space. Fully fenced backyard with large deck for entertaining. New tankless water heater (19) and landscaped yard with fruit trees! 2017 A/C, dishwasher 2018, newer faucets in all bathrooms, newer front door. New Roof 2019. Property being sold As-Is. This has some room for some sweat equity and making it your own!