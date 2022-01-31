Functional & practical 4 bedroom in Park West! An open eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar/island, all stainless steel appliances, access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. A spacious family room with a gas fireplace as well as a living room off of the family room and main floor laundry. Four bedrooms on the second floor, the master featuring a walk in closet and a full bath, a partially finished basement with an HUGE second family room and extra storage space. Fully fenced backyard with large deck for entertaining. New tankless water heater (19) and landscaped yard with fruit trees! 2017 A/C, dishwasher 2018, newer faucets in all bathrooms, newer front door. New Roof 2019. Property being sold As-Is. This has some room for some sweat equity and making it your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder on Wednesday released the identification of the 29-year-old man who was shot to death Monday night in Bloomington.
Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died Monday night from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
A man was arrested this morning after police said a Bloomington resident found him burglarizing their home.
Central Illinois residents were met with bitter cold and a dusting of snow on Friday, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on a potential cold front that could bring a larger snowfall early next week.
Officers were called to two shots fired reports in Bloomington last night.
Bloomington police said Logan P. Smith, 15, was reported missing Friday at 2:20 p.m. They reported about 8:30 p.m. that he has been found.
The lawyer who represented a former Bloomington piano instructor on child sexual assault and child pornography charges has withdrawn from the case despite five more trials expected to be held for other alleged victims.
The Biden administration has plans to provide 400 million masks to U.S. residents through pharmacies and community health centers.
A Decatur woman is dead after a vehicle crash Friday night in Springfield.
BLOOMINGTON — An Atlanta man is charged with delivering methamphetamine.