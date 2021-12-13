4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $209,900

This centrally located home in Normal is a must see and has so much to offer being just minutes away from schools, shopping, and restaurants! Some recent updates include but arent limited to; updated kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless appliances, ring doorbell system, smart thermostat, A/C / furnace / hot water heater replaced in 2017, flooring throughout most of the home in 2017, interior paint 2017, updated/finished walkout basement with the 4th full bedroom and 3rd full bath. The basement also includes a beautiful fireplace and wet bar! This home also features a spacious fenced in backyard and a private two tier deck! come check this one out before it's too late!