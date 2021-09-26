Very private backyard, mature trees, creek bed separates neighbors. Most of the year, you cannot see the homes in the back. Very deep yard. 1/4 of acre lot features lots of trees and bushes patio and deck. Traditional floor plan. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Close to uptown normal, ISU, constitution trail and shopping. The streets around this house have very quick snow removal. City bus stop is very close by. School bus ride is provided. Home features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and family room on the main level. Hardwood and laminate and ceramic flooring in the property (no carpet). Lower level is unfinished. New roof in 2021. Furnace in 2021, AC in 2021. Sump pump is newer. Newer siding and door in the kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $194,900
