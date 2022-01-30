Super cute 4 bedroom 2.5 baths in great location. So many updates throughout. Opened up main living area to make rooms larger and more bright. Eat in kitchen with newer island for extra counter and eating space. Updated stainless steel appliances with newer farmhouse sink and soft close cabinets and drawers. Large bedrooms, some walk in closets. Recently added on large master bathroom and built in bonus room, which is basically an additional private room off the kitchen, with many different options of usage. Newer siding and windows. Large backyard leads to wooded area with no backyard neighbors to help give it a quiet country like feel while still being in the center of town. Plenty of storage and a two car detached garage. Priced to sell fast so get your private tour today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $194,900
