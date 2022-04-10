 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $189,900

Magnolia Style Home - Immaculate! So unique you will love every room! Beautiful hardwood floors, main level family room w/fireplace; dining area off kitchen & main level office or 4th bedroom. Very nice master suite, six panel doors, Great patio area, fenced yard, garage. This home will not last long! Roof 2007, New AC in 2021,Furnace in 2020, updated Electrical 2018, Updated landscaping, Added ship lap wall, some fresh paint, lots of natural light! Seller has not used fireplace and selling AS IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News