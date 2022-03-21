4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $185,000

Spacious 4 Bedroom home with a 2.5 Garage and 2 Baths plus an Office that could be turned into a 5th Bedroom. Brand new Roof and Furnace!! Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Great location just a couple of blocks from ISU. Garage has tons of space for storage!! Spacious Patio to relax on outdoors, or to fire up the grill.