 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $185,000

Spacious 4 Bedroom home with a 2.5 Garage and 2 Baths plus an Office that could be turned into a 5th Bedroom. Brand new Roof and Furnace!! Tile floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Great location just a couple of blocks from ISU. Garage has tons of space for storage!! Spacious Patio to relax on outdoors, or to fire up the grill.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News